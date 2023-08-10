Marcano underwent surgery Wednesday to repair the torn ACL in his right knee, Justice delos Santos of MLB.com reports.

Marcano tore his ACL on a play at third base July 24 against the Padres and will likely be sidelined through the early part of the 2024 season. The 23-year-old posted a .233/.276/.356 batting line with three homers and five steals over 75 games (220 plate appearances) this season for Pittsburgh.