Marcano (knee) has been taking groundballs as he begins to ramp up his baseball activities, per MLB.com.

Marcano continues to rehab from the ACL surgery he underwent in August of last year. The 24-year-old was placed on the 10-day IL on March 19, so he'll be eligible to return as soon as he's physically ready to do so. Given that Marcano didn't see any spring training action, he'll likely require an extended rehab assignment in the minors before the Padres consider promoting him to the big-league roster.