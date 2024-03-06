Marcano (knee) took live at-bats against Joe Musgrove on Saturday, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Marcano's ability to face live pitching marks an important milestone in his recovery from the ACL repair surgery he underwent last August, but the 24-year-old utility man is still sporting a brace on his right knee and has yet to be cleared for running. He's likely to open the 2024 season on the 10-day injured list and will presumably require an extended minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.