Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk confirmed Wednesday that Marcano will undergo season-ending surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

An official timeline for Marcano's return likely won't be established until the procedure is performed, but ACL surgeries often entail a recovery process of anywhere between six and 12 months. With that in mind, Marcano may face an uphill battle to gain full clearance for the start of spring training, unless he makes remarkable progress in his recovery over the offseason. Marcano will conclude the 2023 campaign with a .233/.276/.356 slash line to go with three home runs and five stolen bases over 220 plate appearances for Pittsburgh.