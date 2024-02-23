Marcano (knee) is running and doing baseball activities but isn't yet fully recovered from last August's ACL surgery, Jeff Sanders of The San Diego Union-Tribune reports.

Marcano tore his ACL last July in a game against San Diego while he was a member of the Pirates. The Padres ended up claiming the 24-year-old off waivers in early November, and he has a chance of working his way up to a utility role for the big club this season. However, it's unclear when Marcano will be ready to play in contests, as manager Mike Shildt said Sunday that "it's really kind of early to give you a timeline on when he gets back to competition relative to playing in a game." Shildt added that Marcano is still a "week or two" away from starting to ramp up baseball activity.