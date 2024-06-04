Major League Baseball announced Tuesday that Marcano has been issued a lifetime ban for violating the league's gambling policy, Jared Diamond of the Wall Street Journal reports.

MLB's investigation found that Marcano bet more than $150,000 on baseball, with $87,319 being in MLB-related wagers. Marcano didn't play in any of the games he bet on, and the league has determined the outcomes of the games in which he placed bets weren't compromised in any way. The 24-year-old had been on the Padres' 10-day injured list while completing a recovery from ACL surgery.