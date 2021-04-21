Anderson (2-2) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on three hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings in the first game of a doubleheader against the Tigers.

Anderson threw 64 of his 90 pitches for strikes. He benefited from the Pirates' three-run fourth inning to give them a lead. Anderson has been solid in 2021 with a 3.92 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 21:6 K:BB across 20.2 innings. He is expected to make his next start during next week's two-game series versus the Royals.