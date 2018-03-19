Glasnow struck out six batters in 4.2 innings of one-run ball Sunday against the Red Sox.

He likely cemented a spot in the Opening Day bullpen with the performance. Glasnow hadn't pitched in 11 days prior to Sunday and his recent performances had been trending down. The 6-foot-8 righty continues to have issues with control -- he walked two Boston batters -- but he finally featured better command of the strike zone. Perhaps most impressively, Glasnow pitched effectively without his best velocity.