Grandal is starting at catcher and batting sixth in Saturday's game against the Rockies.

Grandal missed all of spring training due to plantar fasciitis in his foot, and he began the season on the 10-day IL. He played in nine rehab games with Triple-A Indianapolis, posting a .257/.316/.400 with one home run and 11 RBI over 38 plate appearances. Grandal was activated from the IL on Friday, and he's set to make his 2024 debut Saturday against Rockies southpaw Austin Gomber.