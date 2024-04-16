Grandal (foot) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Grandal has been dealing with plantar fasciitis in his left foot since early March but is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Henry Davis has struggled in the early going, so the Pirates seem likely to stick with their original plan of sharing catching duties between Davis and Grandal once the latter is ready.