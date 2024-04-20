Grandal (foot) has started two games at catcher during his current rehab assignment with Triple-A Indianapolis, MLB.com reports.

Grandal has been dealing with a foot injury since early March and began a rehab assignment April 16. Since, he's started two games behind the plate while serving as the designated hitter in an additional contest. He has one hit across eight at-bats, though the Pirates are more likely concerned about his recovery continuing to progress.