Grandal (foot) will begin baserunning drills in the coming days, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
Grandal has been participating in simulated games as he works his way back from plantar fasciitis in his left foot. He wouldn't appear too far off from a rehab assignment if baserunning goes well, setting up the veteran catcher to potentially return before the end of April.
