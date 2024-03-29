The Pirates placed Grandal (foot) on the 10-day injured list Thursday.

Grandal hasn't yet resumed running since experiencing plantar fasciitis in his left foot earlier this month, but once he's able to do so, he should be ready to head out on a rehab assignment. Manager Derek Shelton suggested early in spring training that Grandal would begin camp atop the depth chart at catcher, but the skipper's comments came before the 35-year-old was slowed by the foot injury. With that in mind, Grandal may not be guaranteed the No. 1 catching gig once he's activated from the IL, especially if Henry Davis gets off to a hot start to the season.