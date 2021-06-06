site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' Adolis Garcia: Gets breather Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia is not in the starting lineup Sunday against the Rays.
Garcia will get his first day off since May 11 after failing to record an extra-base hit in his last nine games. Jason Martin will start in center field and bat eighth.
