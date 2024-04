Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Sunday's win over Atlanta.

Garcia launched a home run off Tyler Matzek in the eighth to extend the Rangers' lead to 6-3. His deep blast wound up being the difference in the game, as he continues to provide timely hits with seven RBI over his last five games. The 31-year-old has been one of the better hitters in baseball early on, slashing .326/.368/.616 with six homers, 22 RBI, 16 runs, four steals and a 6:22 BB:K in 95 plate appearances.