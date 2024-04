Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 8-3 loss to Atlanta.

Garcia's two-run double tied the game, giving him five RBI over the last three games. He's been dangerous with runners in scoring position, going 11-for-23 with a 1.229 OPS. The outfielder, who's knocked in more than 100 runs the last two seasons, is tied for fifth in MLB with 20 RBI.