Garcia went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-7 win over Detroit.

Garcia put the Rangers ahead 5-4 in the third inning, blasting a solo shot off Kenta Maeda, his fifth of the year. Garcia had cooled off a bit after a torrid start this season, going 2-for-12 in four games prior to Thursday's contest. The 31-year-old outfielder is now slashing .311/.361/.568 with 18 RBI, 14 runs scored and four steals through his first 20 games on the campaign.