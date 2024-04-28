Garcia went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a walk in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Reds.

Garcia opened up the scoring in Sunday's contest, taking Andrew Abbott deep for a two-run shot with two outs in the bottom of the first inning, driving in teammate Nathaniel Lowe in the process. The long-ball was his eighth of the season and third in his last six contests. The outfielder is now batting .291 with eight homers, 25 RBI, 19 runs scored and four stolen bases over 103 at-bats in 28 games this season.