Garcia went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Guardians.

Garcia has homered in back-to-back games, giving him 10 long balls on the year. Prior to Tuesday, he had gone 19 games without a multi-hit effort, batting a meager .153 (11-for-72) in that span. That slump took the shine off his hot start to the campaign, but the outfielder is still slashing .259/.306/.494 with 34 RBI, 23 runs scored, four stolen bases and nine doubles over 44 contests this season.