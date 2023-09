Chapman struck one over a scoreless inning in Wednesday's 5-0 win over the Angels.

It was a 2-0 game in the eighth inning when manager Bruce Bochy had Chapman enter the game. Bochy had Jose Leclerc in mind for the save, which never materialized after the Rangers scored three times in the top of the ninth. Chapman is having a shaky September and appears to be sharing the closer duty with Leclerc.