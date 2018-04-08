Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Makes first relief appearance
Colon struck out four and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.
Colon made just the 10th relief appearance of his career, and this was his first time pitching since a start last Monday. The Rangers are calling his role undefined, but for now, Colon will be used as a multi-inning reliever or spot starter. Colon has shown he can still effectively get outs multiple times through a lineup and could end up as a member of the rotation.
More News
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...