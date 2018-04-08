Colon struck out four and allowed one hit in two scoreless innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Blue Jays.

Colon made just the 10th relief appearance of his career, and this was his first time pitching since a start last Monday. The Rangers are calling his role undefined, but for now, Colon will be used as a multi-inning reliever or spot starter. Colon has shown he can still effectively get outs multiple times through a lineup and could end up as a member of the rotation.