Rangers' Bartolo Colon: Notches second straight win
Colon (7-10) allowed three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out three to earn the win in Monday's 5-3 victory over the Diamondbacks.
Colon survived a rocky first inning when the Rangers fell behind 2-0, then retired 10 consecutive batters while his teammates hit a pair of home runs to give him the lead. When Arizona nicked the right-hander for a run in the fifth inning, manager Jeff Banister opted not to test fate and pulled Colon after just 79 pitches. It was Colon's second straight win following a five-start losing streak. If the Rangers stick to a six-man rotation, Colon next lines up to pitch Monday in Oakland.
