Burke allowed one hit and struck out two over two scoreless innings in Tuesday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

The Rangers' bats took a holiday Tuesday -- just three hits -- but manager Chris Woodward got strong work from the bullpen. This was the fourth time in six outings that Burke has thrown multiple innings, and the 25-year-old lefty is thriving. He's allowed two runs on seven hits and three walks while striking out 16 over 9.2 innings.