Rangers' Cole Hamels: Fans seven in quality start Friday

Hamels (1-2) came away with a no-decision in Friday's 3-2 loss to the Astros, allowing two runs on six hits and two walks over six innings while striking out seven.

Two solo shots by George Springer were the only blemishes on Hamels' line for the night. The left-hander threw 68 of 106 pitches for strikes in his first quality start of the season, but home runs remain a problem -- he's now served up seven in 22 innings to begin the year, muting the positive impact of his 30:11 K:BB. Hamels will next take the mound Wednesday on the road against the Rays.