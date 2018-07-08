Rangers' Cole Hamels: Struggles again

Hamels (4-8) allowed seven runs (three earned) on five hits and two walks while striking out two across just 0.2 innings to take the loss Saturday against the Tigers.

Nicholas Castellanos opened the floodgates against Hamels, cracking a solo home run for the first run of the game. That was followed up by two singles and two walks, with the big blow coming on an error by Delino DeShields with the bases loaded that allowed all three baserunners to score. It's difficult to draw conclusions from such a short outing, but Hamels has now allowed 14 earned runs in his last 10.2 innings, spanning three starts.