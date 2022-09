Seager went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 4-3 win over the Rays.

Seager didn't allow the Rangers to waste a two-on, two-out situation in the fourth, delivering both runners with a double. He hasn't hit well during September, batting .159, but he's had key hits and knocked in nine runs over 14 games this month. For the season, Seager has a .918 OPS with runners in scoring position.