Rangers manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that Dunning will be placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder issue, Kennedi Landry of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear at this point how or when Dunning was hurt, nor have the Rangers offered up a timetable for his return. With Nathan Eovaldi (groin) also hitting the IL recently, the Rangers could need Jose Urena and Jack Leiter to remain in the rotation for multiple turns. Dunning has collected a 4.10 ERA and 43:17 K:BB over 37.1 frames covering seven starts this season.