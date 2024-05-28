Dunning will start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks, Evan Grant of The Dallas Morning News reports.

It had been Dunning's turn Tuesday, but he will be pushed back a day with Nathan Eovaldi (groin) returning from the injured list. Dunning threw 74 pitches in his first start back from the IL last week versus the Phillies, so he might not quite be fully stretched out for Wednesday's outing.