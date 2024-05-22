The Rangers activated Dunning (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Wednesday ahead of his scheduled start against the Phillies.

The right-hander has missed most of this month with a right rotator cuff strain and didn't make a rehab start prior to being activated, so he could be subject to a relatively limited pitch count in his first start since May 4. Dunning enters Wednesday's contest with a 3-2 record, 4.10 ERA and 1.15 WHIP over 37.1 innings on the season.