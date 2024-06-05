Dunning didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing three runs on four hits and one walk across five innings against the Rangers. He struck out four

Dunning couldn't keep the ball in the yard, yielding a two-run home run to Zach McKinstry in the second inning and a solo homer to Riley Greene in the fifth inning as the only three runs attributed to Dunning. The 29-year-old hasn't completed six innings since his second start of the campaign and owns a 4.09 ERA across 50.2 innings on the year. He's tentatively scheduled for a road matchup with the Dodgers next Wednesday.