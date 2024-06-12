Dunning (4-5) took the loss Tuesday against the Dodgers, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks while striking out two over 3.2 innings.

Dunning dug the Rangers an early 3-0 hole after surrendering a three-run homer to Will Smith in the first inning. He kept the Dodgers off the board the next two frames but loaded up the bases in the fourth before being replaced by Jonathan Hernandez with two outs. Hernandez gave up a double to Mookie Betts, which plated two runs that were charged to Dunning. He's now given up 14 runs (12 earned) over his last 17 innings and hasn't pitched more than five frames since April 28. The 29-year-old owns a 4.80 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 59:26 K:BB in 54.1 innings and will look to get back on track in a weekend start against Seattle.