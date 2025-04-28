The Rangers selected Dunning's contract from Triple-A Round Rock on Monday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dunning was removed from the 40-man roster prior to Opening Day but has made his way back to the big leagues after posting a 5.40 ERA and 21:9 K:BB over 20 innings covering five starts at Round Rock. He will give the bullpen some length.
