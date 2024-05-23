Dunning (3-3) took the loss Wednesday against Philadelphia, allowing five runs (three earned) on four hits and a walk over 3.1 innings. He struck out four.

Dunning hadn't made a start since May 4 after enduring an IL stint due to a strained rotator cuff and was limited to 74 pitches overall. He looked rusty, giving up a solo homer to J.T. Realmuto in the third and sending a pick-off attempt toward second base into the outfield to allow Nick Castellanos to score from third during the second frame. Dunning should remain on a pitch count for the next start or two as he gets fully stretched out. The 29-year-old is tentatively scheduled to face the Diamondbacks on Tuesday.