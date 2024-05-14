Dunning (shoulder) threw a bullpen session on Tuesday, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Dunning is progressing well after straining his rotator cuff, having tossed his first bullpen session since being placed on the 15-day IL on May 8. His injured list designation was retroactive to May 5, meaning he could be eligible for reinstatement as soon as next Monday. However, he'll have to make it through the rest of his rehab without setbacks for an immediate return to be a possibility.