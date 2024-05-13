Dunning (shoulder) threw from 90 feet Monday, Shawn McFarland of The Dallas Morning News reports.
Dunning landed on the 15-day injured list last week with a right rotator cuff strain but said after Monday's throwing session that his pitching arm is feeling stronger. His stint on the IL isn't expected to be a long one, but he'll need to go through a throwing progression so a return when first eligible on May 21 might be a push.
