The Rangers placed Dunning (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list with a right rotator cuff strain.

The roster move is retroactive to Sunday, one day after Dunning made his seventh start of the season while taking a no-decision against the Royals. The Rangers haven't indicated that Dunning sustained the injury at any point during that outing, but the right-hander's shoulder was evidently bothersome coming out of that start. Dunning is without a precise target date to return from the IL, though manager Bruce Bochy said Wednesday that the 29-year-old isn't expected to have an especially lengthy stay on the shelf. While Dunning joins Nathan Eovaldi (groin), Max Scherzer (back), Cory Bradford (ribs), Jacob deGrom (elbow) and Tyler Mahle (elbow) on the shelf, the Rangers should have back-end rotation spots available for both Jose Urena and Jack Leiter.