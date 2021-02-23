site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: Held out of field early in camp
Dahl (shoulder) will be limited to designated hitter during the first two weeks of spring-training games, Evan Grant of the Dallas Morning News reports.
Dahl won't be playing the outfield as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery. The 26-year-old is expected to be the Rangers' starter in left field.
