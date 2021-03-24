site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Rangers' David Dahl: Playing outfield in 'B' game
Dahl (knee) will bat third and start in left field Wednesday in the Rangers' "B" game.
As expected, Dahl will be back in action two days after fouling a ball off his right knee. The 26-year-old looks poised to open the regular season as an everyday player in the Texas outfield.
