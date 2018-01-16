Rangers' Deolis Guerra: Gets spring invite from Rangers
Guerra signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers on Tuesday which includes an invitation to spring training.
Guerra bounced between the Angels and their Triple-A affiliate last season. While he posted a solid 1.98 ERA and 41:8 K:BB in 41 innings with Triple-A Salt Lake, the 28-year-old finished with an unimpressive 4.68 ERA and 22:12 K:BB across 25 innings with the big club. He'll fight for a spot in the Rangers' bullpen during spring training, though he doesn't figure to see anything more than low-leverage work if he does break camp with Texas.
