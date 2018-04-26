Fister allowed two runs on four hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 4.2 innings as he failed to last long enough to earn the win Wednesday against the Athletics.

Fister was coming off the disabled list with a hip injury, so it was a surprise to see the Rangers push him as hard as they did. The Rangers allowed Fister to throw 105 pitches in an effort to qualify for the win, but he just couldn't get that last out. In the end, Fister just couldn't miss enough bats. Athletics hitters whiffed just four times, as they wouldn't chase when Fister tried to nibble. That was the cause of his three walks, including the one to Jed Lowrie that ended his night in the fifth inning. Fister owns a 3.93 ERA, but the 34-year-old's endurance is suspect, as he has a high of just five innings pitched this season and has already required one trip to the disabled list.