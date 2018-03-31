Fister (1-0) got the win, giving up one earned run on four hits over five innings while striking out three and walking three in the Rangers' 5-1 victory over the Astros on Friday.

Fister outdueled Dallas Keuchel to pick up the victory on Friday in his first start as a Ranger after signing a one-year deal in the offseason. It was an impressive debut for the veteran but Fister has seldom been more than an average major-league pitcher throughout his career and he had a 4.88 ERA in 90.1 innings for the Red Sox after he was claimed off waivers by Boston last season. If he can string a few more starts like Friday's together, he could be worth a look as a back-end starter but it's probably best to take wait and see approach before taking a flyer on him.