Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Crosses plate three times Friday

Andrus went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three runs scored and an RBI in Friday's 6-4 win over the Astros.

The 28-year-old's power surge continues -- having already shattered his previous career high with 15 homers, Andrus has now taken aim at a new personal best in doubles, and sits just two back of the 35 he collected in 2014 after rapping out seven in his last six games.