Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with back spasms
Andrus cut his morning workout short Tuesday due to back spasms, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.
Andrus missed out on some defensive drills as a result. It's unclear if the issue will keep him sidelined for any Cactus League action, but the Rangers will likely proceed cautiously with their stud shortstop given how early it is in camp.
