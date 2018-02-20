Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Dealing with back spasms

Andrus cut his morning workout short Tuesday due to back spasms, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports.

Andrus missed out on some defensive drills as a result. It's unclear if the issue will keep him sidelined for any Cactus League action, but the Rangers will likely proceed cautiously with their stud shortstop given how early it is in camp.

