Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Expected to be activated Saturday

Andrus (hamstring) went through a full workout Friday and is expected to be activated off the injured list Saturday, T.R. Sullivan of MLB.com reports. "Vacation is over," Andrus said. "I feel great. My legs feel fine. I feel like nothing happened."

Andrus got at-bats in a pair of minor league games, going 1-for-6 as a designate hitter for Double-A Frisco before Friday's session. The Rangers optioned Delino DeShields to the minors following Friday's game, clearing a spot for Andrus' return.