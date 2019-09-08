Rangers' Elvis Andrus: Takes seat Sunday

Andrus is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

He'll take a seat for the day game after going 3-for-13 with a walk, two RBI and two runs in the first three games of the series in Baltimore. With the Rangers sitting at 71-73 heading into Sunday and out of the mix for a playoff spot, it wouldn't be surprising if Andrus was rested once a week for the rest of the season.