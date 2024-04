Carter went 3-for-5 with two doubles and a run scored in Saturday's 7-2 win over Houston.

Carter, who opened the season on an 0-for-15 skid, is 5-for-9 with three doubles and a walk over the first two games of the series against the Astros. He managed to maintain his plate discipline amid the slump and not get swing happy, as evidenced by the six walks he drew.