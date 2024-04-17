Duran started at designated hitter and went 1-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-2 loss to the Tigers.
Duran made a third consecutive start and has hit safely in all three, going 4-for-12. Prior to this run, Duran's playing time was sporadic. The injury to third baseman Josh Jung (thumb) created an opportunity, but the lefty-hitting Josh Smith has been the main beneficiary.
