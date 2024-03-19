Duran could open the season in the short side of a platoon at first base with Jared Walsh while Nathaniel Lowe (oblique) is out, Jeff Wilson of RangersToday.com reports.

Duran might be needed at shortstop instead if Corey Seager (groin) isn't ready, but for now there seems to be optimism Seager can avoid the injured list. The 24-year-old Duran saw action at six different positions for the Rangers in 2023, not including designated hitter, and will fill a utility role again when the rest of the roster is healthy.