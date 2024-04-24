Duran is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Mariners.

After seeing his streak of six consecutive starts come to an end Saturday, Duran has now found himself on the bench for four straight contests. Duran's path to meaningful playing time appears to have come to a close with Josh Smith solidifying himself as Josh Jung's (wrist) primary replacement at third base and with first baseman Nathaniel Lowe having made his return from the injured list over the weekend.