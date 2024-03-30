Duran is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cubs.
Duran got the start at first base for the season opener Thursday against lefty Justin Steele (hamstring) and finished 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. With the Cubs starting right-hander Kyle Hendricks on Saturday, Jared Walsh will play first base and bat seventh.
More News
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Starts at first base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Short-side platoon at first base?•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Steals two bases•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Replacing Jung at third base•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Joins roster for World Series•
-
Rangers' Ezequiel Duran: Left off Rangers' WC roster•